There are Covid concerns on both sides of the border after two new cases moved through the region.

A truck driver whose routine test came back positive after returning from South Australia started isolating in Wodonga as soon as he developed symptoms, there are no exposure sites linked to him yet.

An exposure site on the NSW side of the border has been added to the list, the Henty Shell servo is now considered a place of concern after a separate essential worker stopped there on his way north.

Both sides of the border cop Covid scare

Anyone who visited on Thursday, August 26 between 4.45 pm - 4.50 pm is a casual contact and will need to get tested and isolate until they get a negative result.

This comes after Victoria recorded 246 cases in the past 24 hours, while NSW recorded 1,281 new cases

NSW Chief Health Officer Doctor Kerry Chant is urging people to come forward for testing if they have symptoms.

“Please get vaccinated, please get tested early and seek when you need it. Even if you’ve done something that you think is a breach of the public health orders, even if you’re concerned about anything, please know that we will not care about what you have done, health is caring about you.”

For more information on your vaccination eligibility or to book your vaccination appointments visit health.gov.au.

