- Goulburn Valley NewsBorder Restrictions Tighten Between NSW And Victoria... Here's What You Need To Know
Border Restrictions Tighten Between NSW And Victoria... Here's What You Need To Know
Keep updated and stay safe
Daily Sabah
With Victoria recording an increased number of Covid-19 cases, the NSW Government has established a new border zone, tightened permit conditions, and stronger enforcement powers to further restrict entry between the states.
From midnight on Tuesday 21st July, interstate travel between Vic and NSW will be limited to holders of a new permit for the purposes of work, education, or health services. All permits obtained before this time will expire, and residents will have to reapply for the new permit.
The new rules will be boosted to give authorities greater enforcement powers to stop people entering NSW and to direct people who are not NSW residents to leave if they present an unacceptable health risk. NSW residents will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return from Victoria.
NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said:
“The pandemic is not over and Victoria is seeing significant levels of community transmission in many areas of the State. Tightening restrictions on the borders will further protect the health of NSW citizens. I also want to encourage everyone to continue to come forward for testing. Early detection and diagnosis of cases in the community is going to be key for us in managing and responding to COVID-19.”
The revised permit conditions are will:
- require COVID Safety Plans for people entering NSW for child access or care arrangements, and freight workers
- require other critical service workers to self-isolate when not providing their critical services
- require people attending boarding school or universities as either staff or students to self-isolate for 14 days and obtain a negative swab before attending school
- restrict entry for medical or hospital services to only be allowed where those services are not available in Victoria or cannot be accessed remotely
- prohibit seasonal workers coming from Victoria into NSW
- require any person who accompanies a person with a permit such as a dependent child to also comply with any conditions on the permit, including self-isolating.
Miss the show? Catch up below...