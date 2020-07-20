Border Restrictions Tighten Between NSW And Victoria... Here's What You Need To Know

With Victoria recording an increased number of Covid-19 cases, the NSW Government has established a new border zone, tightened permit conditions, and stronger enforcement powers to further restrict entry between the states.

From midnight on Tuesday 21st July, interstate travel between Vic and NSW will be limited to holders of a new permit for the purposes of work, education, or health services. All permits obtained before this time will expire, and residents will have to reapply for the new permit.

The new rules will be boosted to give authorities greater enforcement powers to stop people entering NSW and to direct people who are not NSW residents to leave if they present an unacceptable health risk. NSW residents will also be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon return from Victoria.