Border Restrictions Come Down Between New South Wales and Victoria

Relief for loved ones with changes that allow 'free travel' between the country's two most-populous states for the first time in six months.

The New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet and his Victorian counterpart Dan Andrews issued a joint statement saying that the decision was made to bring down the borders as of 11.59pm on Thursday with the aim of normalising living with Covid.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

"This means, for the first time in more than six months in Victoria, all local government areas in all states and territories across Australia will be green zones for the purposes of entering Victoria," the statement read.

Premier Andrews added sentiment of extended his hopes for families over the coming festive season.

"Victoria and NSW have been through so much over the last few months, and we’re pleased that more families will now be able to reunite just in time for Christmas and the holiday season" - Premier Andrews

It comes as the Garden state now recognise every local government area in Australia as a green zone.

There are no longer testing or quarantine requirements for travellers and workers from a green zone, including unvaccinated people, however, they are still required to obtain an entry permit from Service Victoria to verify they are not Covid positive or close contact.

Meantime, there are no requirements for fully vaccinated Victorians entering NSW, unless of course they have been to an exposure “place of high concern”, but the invitation has not been extended for those who are not double-dosed.

"NSW is set to pass 90 per cent double dose vaccination in the near future, with Victoria not far behind, allowing family and friends to be reunited in the lead up to Christmas after many months of being separated,” Mr Perrottet said.

Wodonga Mayor Kevin Poulton has said it's a huge relief for the border town communities.

"I guess I instantly turn my mind to you know, what the last couple of years have looked like for our community and all border communities," he said.

"You know, I'm thinking do we do a gold coin donation as people start passing between the states? You know, I think that would be a really good idea for people to recognise the hardship that the community has gone through." - Cr Kevin Poulton

Travellers will still need to comply with any Covid measures, including vaccine mandates in the state.



Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.