Border Projects Win Big in NSW Budget

$21 million will go to major upgrades for key community facilities $1.69 million dollars is set aside for social housing in Albury Wodonga.

A mammoth $9.52 million has been announced for the next instalment of the Albury Hospital emergency department rebuild, and $5 million to Albury Court renovations.

Member for Albury Justin Clancey says there's exciting planning ahead.

"Minister for Housing and Water down on the border in the next month or so, we’re looking forward to that, that will give us the chance to look further at the importance of social housing for the Albury community.”

Treasurer Dominic Perottet says an $8.6 billion deficit is expected this coming financial year but is hopeful we will soon be back in the black. “We forecast a surplus of $466 million in 24-25.”

The budget is hoped to build NSW regional areas.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.