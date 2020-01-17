Boozy Beverages To Try This Summer That Are Actually Good For You

2020 is officially here and no doubt that many of us have made new year resolutions we want to keep, AKA kick-starting a new health regime.

So, naturally, we have gone out and found the most delicious yet healthy alcoholic pre-made drinks you can buy, cause apparently it's the new thang to try this summer.

Plus, they're the perfect BYO picnic essential, they all come in a cute little six or four-pack which make them not only more convenient for events but they're also better for you too!

Check out the guilt-free list below:

Bootleg Booch Alcoholic Kombucha:

Vibrant, juicy and organic. This is a small-batch brewed drink that is low in sugar and free of preservatives!

Pure Blonde Organic Apple Cider:

60% less sugar and 50% less carbs. This is a great option for those who enjoy an active lifestyle and are looking for a light, crisp, refreshing apple taste!

Quincy Seltzer:

This is the perfect go-to drink if you're looking for something refreshing without the nasties. Low in sugar, carbs, and preservatives, plus it is made from rice so no gluten! It comes in two flavours, lime and passionfruit, which apparently have been specially designed to cater to two different types of taste buds.

Love Can:

This beverage lets you enjoy a perfectly balanced sweet and sparkling drink minus the extra calories. Fresh yuzu juice is paired with apple and chamomile distilled vodka to create a flavoursome drink with no added sugar. Perfect for parties and weekend catch-ups with friends!

Vodka Soda &:

A timeless classic, it is literally just vodka and soda in a can which encourages you to spruce it up as much or as little as you want! It comes in two delicious cans, both have no sugar, carbs or gluten! The white cans are 4.2% and 73 cals and the black cans are 6.2% and 108 cals!

And just because we can (pun intended), we found this little gem which isn't entirely healthy but at least the cans are made from recycled products so technically if it's better for the planet then it is for us as well.

Cause you know the circle of life. Hakuna Matata sorta vibe.

Curatif Cocktails In Cans:

Yes, that is in fact a rich, creamy and luxurious espresso martini in a can. They also do Negronis in a can too!

So, whether you're looking for the perfect summer beverage or for a healthier option to maintain those new years resolutions, we have found something for everyone!

You can thank us later!

