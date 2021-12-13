Booster Jabs Fast-Tracked Amid Likelihood of Omicron Transmission

The federal government has announced it will accelerate the nation's Covid booster shot program, as the new Omicron variant continues to spread around the country.

ATAGI has now recommended a five-month gap, instead of six between the second and third vaccine, with Moderna also given the tick of approval to be used in the booster program.

Those who are at risk of developing serious illness from Covid are being encouraged to get a booster jab. They include:

Australians aged 50 years and older

Those with underlying medical conditions

People residing in aged care and disability accommodation

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people

People at risk of Covid due their nature of work.

Secretary of the Department of Health Brendan Murphy says, "the boosters are very important to give that extra immunity, particularly as the Omicron variant is likely to spread around the world".

With no evidence of any difference between the Pfizer and Moderna booster options, Professor Murphy said a booster vaccine does not need to be the same vaccine that you received for your first or second dose.

"If you had Pfizer or AstraZeneca or Moderna as your primary course, you can have either Pfizer or Moderna as a booster. The evidence would suggest that there’s no clear difference. So depends what’s available and people sometimes might have a preference," Professor Murphy said.

"The two mRNA are very similar to the side effects that we see with the primary course: mainly sore arms occasionally, sometimes a bit of a fever. But generally speaking, the evidence suggests that the side effects following a booster are actually less than the side effects following the second dose."

Announced on Sunday, the fast-tracking of booster shots has already kicked into gear.

The reduced timeframe means more than 4.1 million Australians will be eligible for a booster by 31 December.

