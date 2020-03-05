Book In Your Wedding, Katy Perry Has Dropped A Nuptials Themed Song

Katy Perry has dropped a stunning song ahead of her trip downunder, all to do with her upcoming wedding to Orlando Bloom!

Never Worn White is set to be the most played bridal waltz song, you mark our words!

Katy got engaged to Orlando on Valentine's Day in 2019 in a beautiful party surrounded by their friends and family. We cannot WAIT to see her walk down the aisle.

While she's in Australia, the singer will performing a thank you concert for the volunteers and victims of the Australian bushfires.

