Book A Pottery Class Because 'Ghost' Is Coming To Netflix

It's the movie that catapulted the hit song 'Unchained Melody' into our lives and many, many weddings. You think of the film 'Ghost' and you can't help but get misty eyed.

There's not a single person on earth who hasn't had the urge to recreate that iconic scene from the film as they've sat in front of a lump of clay. Sadly, we don't all have a Patrick Swayze in our lives.

'Ghost', starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze is coming to Netflix on December 1 and centres around the death of a young man and his spirit who stays behind to warn his lover of impending danger, with the help of a reluctant psychic.

Break out the tissues (and the clay) we're adding this to our 'must watch' list!

