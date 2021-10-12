A new independent budget airline is preparing to land in Australia next year.

Bonza is promising low-cost flights on some of the busiest domestic routes in 2022.

Bonza CEO Tim Jordan has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry and has worked behind the scenes at some of the world’s most successful budget airlines.

Bonza airlines to launch in Australia in 2022

Mr. Jordan said the new airline would not be taking on Qantas, Jetstar, and Virgin, but would instead work to fill a gap in the market but focusing on flights to domestic leisure locations.

He has confirmed more than half of the airline's routes will be to uncharted territory within the country.

Bonza is backed by US private investment firm 777 Partners, who have also invested in Flair Airlines, Canadian independent low fare airline, and Southeast Asian-based Value Alliance.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.