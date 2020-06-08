Bonnie Pointer Of The Pointer Sisters Has Passed Away, Aged 69

The music world is today mourning the loss of original Pointer Sisters member Bonnie Pointer.

Bonnie past away overnight at the age of 69.

Anita Pointer announced news of Bonnie’s death to Variety with the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of the Pointer Sisters that my sister Bonnie died this morning.

“Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time.”

Anita added, “Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day. We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her and I will see her again one day.”

Bonnie and younger sister June, who passed away in 2006, co-founded the RNB group In 1969 before fellow sisters Anita and Ruth later joined.

The Pointer Sisters won three Grammy Awards and are most loved for songs like ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘Jump (For My Love)’ and ‘Fairytale.’

