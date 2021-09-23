Bonnie Anderson Reveals 'Performance' Pay Condition For SAS Australia

Mo money, mo challenges

Article heading image for Bonnie Anderson Reveals 'Performance' Pay Condition For SAS Australia

via Channel 7

After seeing how brutal some of the SAS Australia challenges can be, it may come as no surprise that money is a good incentive for the competitors to stick it out.

Bonnie Anderson, the singer-songwriter/actress who won the first season of Australia’s Got Talent and is a recurring star on Neighbours, joined us to talk about how much the cast is being paid and whether anyone's just there for the challenge.

Find out how the stars get paid for the harsh tasks:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by following the Hit Entertainment Podcast on LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android:

Nick Barrett

23 September 2021

Article by:

Nick Barrett

Hit
Entertainment
TV
SAS Australia
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
TV
SAS Australia
Hit
Entertainment
TV
SAS Australia
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs