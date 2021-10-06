'Bondi Vet' Star In Hospital With Rare Neurological Illness

Bondi Vet’s Dr Gerardo Poli has been admitted to Brisbane’s Mater hospital with a neurological illness.

Dr Poli and his partner, Dr Alex Hynes, both appear on the new YouTube series, Bondi Vet: ER, and have used social media to keep their followers up-to-date with Poli’s condition.

Nick Barrett

6 October 2021

