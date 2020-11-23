- Entertainment NewsBondi Rescue’s Hoppo Reveals 'It’s Rare' They Ever Get A Thank You From Anyone They Save
Bondi Rescue’s Hoppo Reveals 'It’s Rare' They Ever Get A Thank You From Anyone They Save
Wth?!
Channel 10
They might be one of the most iconic Australian TV series we've got.
Bondi Rescue sees many lifeguards throw themselves in harm's way to save lives, but after The Hit Network spoke to lead lifeguard Hoppo, apparently they ever rarely hear a thank you...
Take a listen to find out more below:
