Body Recovered After Boat Reported Missing

A man's body has been recovered after a small vessel went missing off of Premaydena yesterday.

The other male passenger in his 30s was found alive last night wearing a personal floatation device, after spending eight hours in the water.

The pair had set out for Norfolk Bay in a 3 meter, white motorised dingy yesterday at 2 pm before being reported missing.

The male survivor is in hospital being treated for his injuries.

