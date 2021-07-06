Body Identified Inside Charity Clothing Bin At Baldivis

A woman’s body is being investigated Tuesday morning following an alert received by emergency services around 5 am at Baldivis in Perth's south.

The body is believed to have been found inside the Good Sammys bin on the North-East side of Stockland Baldivis Shopping Centre on Norseman Approach.

The area has been taped off and Rockingham detectives are currently conducting an investigation. Officers are also reviewing the carpark CCTV vision and questioning residents within the area.

A WA Police spokesman has provided a statement.

“We are working to recover the person from the bin and hopefully identify them and notify their family” - WA Police Spokesman

Detectives are also investigating a car nearby that may have belonged to the woman.

The investigation is not being treated as suspicious.

