Body Found In Waters Off Gold Coast In Search For Missing Jockey

Emergency crews have recovered a body in waters off the Gold Coast during a recovery mission to find well-known Victorian jockey Chris Caserta.

The 26-year-old vanished on Wednesday night after going for a late-night dip with fellow jockey Amy Graham off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise.

Police confirmed they recovered a body on Friday at about 8:45am, not far from the sand pumping jetty on the Southport Spit, following an extensive air and sea search, involving water police, lifeguards and surf lifesavers.

Search parties scoured the ocean on jet skis, while others combed the shoreline on ATVs, and the surf rescue helicopter flew an aerial search.

Authorities had earlier confirmed that the search for Mr Caserta was no longer a rescue mission, with the timeframe for survival now passed.

A formal identification is yet to be carried out and a report prepared for the Coroner.

