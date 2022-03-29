Bob Saget Snubbed From The Oscars' 'In Memoriam' Tribute

The annual Academy Awards brings with it the annual Tear Ceremony, with The Oscar’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment being a seldom reminder of all the talent the world has lost in the preceding year.

While the segment commemorated the legacies of such legends as Betty White, Sidney Poitier and Ivan Reitman, one star was notably absent from last night’s remembrance: Bob Saget.

The fatherly actor, who starred in Full House and How I Met Your Mother before sadly passing away in January, was mysteriously snubbed from the segment.

Watch the In Memoriam segment here:

While we’d like to believe his omission is partially due to the fact he directed the film-to-end-all-films, 1998’s Dirty Work (starring Norm Macdonald, who was also snubbed from the segment), the Academy most likely decided against featuring Saget due to his career having a significant focus on the smaller screen rather than the silver screen.

If that is the case, however, it’s a weird one, considering Betty White was also a television star, first and foremost.

Whatever the case, we’re sad to have lost so many cinematic icons, we’re glad to have seen what they had to offer, and no, we haven’t forgotten about you, Bob.

