Bob Saget's Cause Of Death Revealed

Bob Saget's cause of death has been revealed.

A statement from the Saget family obtained by E! has detailed the actor's cause of death was head trauma.

It's been concluded that the 65-year-old "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.". No drugs or alcohol were involved.

The family statement also thanked fans for their love and support.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

To conclude, they asked for Bob's memory to remain alive.

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

The Full House actor died in his Orlando, Florida hotel room on January 9. He had been travelling for his stand-up comedy tour.

The icon of American television is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

