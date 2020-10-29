Bluey Might Be Killing Off A Character To Teach Your Kids About Grief And We’re Not Ready!

Bluey and her family have made their way into homes right across Australia, with kids and parents falling in love with the Blue Heeler family.

While the show is known for his subtle life lessons, humour, and upbeat nature, the show might be about to take a major turn to teach your children about grief.

Twitter user, @BillowsOnAir recently tweeted his suspicions and the post received a like from Cartoon Producer of Bluey, Daley Pearson.



This potential death isn't a random theory, the Twitter user and Dad of one picked up on some subtle foreshadowing in recent episodes, including the episode titled 'Seesaw'.

You have two options, re-watch the episode and see if you can pick up on it yourself, or find out here, but beware, there are potential spoilers ahead:



