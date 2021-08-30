Blue Wiggle Responds To 'Go Woke, Go Broke' Controversy

The announcement of The Wiggles line-up doubling has been received positively by most but some people, including a Nationals senator from Queensland, have said they believe ‘going woke’ will signal the end of the band.

Anthony Field, the original Blue Wiggle, has responded to the claims, expressing that the addition of the four new members was a move made by the group to assure more of their massive global audience felt represented.

Talking to NCA Newswire, Field said “I looked around the world and I thought: ‘We have to reflect our audience’. Our audience is not just one culture, we want children to see a mirror of themselves. I hope people, mums and dads as well, will feel included.”

The new line-up will make their debut on YouTube's Fruit Salad TV, which kicks off on September 4th.

