Blue Ivy Is Now Conducting Science Classes For Your Kids

It seems as though Blue Ivy has made her next career move... into science! With a Mum like Beyonce and a Dad like Jay Z, it's no surprise that Blue is a very well-spoken young lady.

Blue's Grandmother and Bey's Mum Tina posted a video of Blue explaining the science behind washing your hands during the Coronavirus pandemic.

No script, no prompting, she somehow delivered a fully thought out scientific demonstration of how soap works... all at the age of 8.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!