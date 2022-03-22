Blockbuster Sequel Set To Be Filmed In Australia

Saying ‘Australia’s the dark horse of the global film industry’ would be a bit of an understatement.

Our beautiful country has served as the backdrop for such mega-hits as Pirates of The Caribbean, Thor: Ragnarok and Pacific Rim, and we’re not stopping any time soon, with another blockbuster slated to make the most of our scenic nation.

Last year, Godzilla vs Kong gave fans of monster films something they’d been anxiously awaiting; a battle between two of the most iconic creatures to have graced the silver screen.

We’d be lying if we said it wasn’t awesome!

More notably, however, it cost an estimated $200M to produce and ended up becoming one of the most profitable films of 2021.

Warner Brothers have revealed the creature feature is getting the sequel treatment and it will be filmed right here in Australia, potentially revisiting locales previously used in Kong: Skull Island.

Gold Coast and South-East Queensland have been tipped to be key filming locations, with the production set to inject millions into the local economy and create hundreds of jobs in the process.

Filming is set to begin late 2022.

