Blockbuster Football Weekend For Tassie With Second AFL Match

Another piece of the AFL fixturing puzzle is in place with Tasmania to host two matches this weekend.

North Melbourne will host Geelong in Hobart on Saturday, while Hawthorn's home clash with the Lions will be in Launceston the following day.

Covid-safe measures will be in place, with face masks required and crowds at both venues capped at 10,0000 spectators.

Premier Peter Gutwein says with some restrictions in place this will be a great opportunity for Tasmanians to get out and about.

"In light of the national circumstance and the increased risk that we are seeing across the country, Public Health are comfortable with crowds, but we will limit the crowds up to 10,000 seated spectators at either match"

The Premier urging footy lovers to bring their beanies, scarfs and masks.

"If you’re coming to the footie this weekend you will need to wear a mask. This is the first time that this has been required for football, but we believe it is an important and additional safety measure for an event where a larger group of people are attending" - Premier Peter Gutwein

The good news comes off the back of Tasmanian native Ariarne Titmus claiming Gold in the Women's 400m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

