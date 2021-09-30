Blink 182's Mark Hoppus Just Beat Cancer & We Are Stoked For Him!

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus just revealed that he beat cancer and we are so bloody stoked for him!

The legendary bassist announced he I officially “cancer free” after finishing up his chemotherapy treatment.

Hoppus jumped on Instagram to reveal the amazing news after finding out during a visit to his oncologist.

The Instagram caption read “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free! Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love.”

“[I] still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”

Hoppus announced to the public in July that he had just been diagnosed with 4-A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma but assured fans that the chemo was “working”.

Hoppus has been very open about his treatments, sharing updates including a snap of his hair growing back (white as snow) after chemo which had made us both happy and VERY aware that we are all getting old.

“It’s so strange to have hair growing back more on my head while my leg hair continues to fall out further and further down, now at the bottom of my shins,” he said.

“I’ve been in chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hair on my shins decides it’s time to peace out? Cancer is weird.”

Here’s hoping it’s clear skies from here on out for Mark!