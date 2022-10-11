Blink-182 Reunite And Reveal They're Coming To Australia

JUST IN: Blink-182 are back and they’re coming to Australia!

Seven years after Mark Hoppus became the last remaining member of the band’s classic line-up, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge will be returning to Blink for new music and their most extensive tour to-date.

While Barker (who recently married Kourtney Kardashian) has been part of the band for the writing/recording process since their 2009 reunion, the new tour will signify the first time he’s travelled to Australia since a 2008 plane crash left him (understandably) unwilling to fly.

The announcement also comes almost exactly a year after Hoppus announced he had beaten Stage 4 cancer back in September 2021.

Catch the tongue-in-cheek reunion announcement video:

Blink will be dropping their new single ‘Edging’ this Friday (October 14), marking the first time in a decade the trio have been in the studio together.

The band will be touring Australia in February 2024, with general public tickets going on sale Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1PM (local times) here!

