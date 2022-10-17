Blink-182 Drop A Very Blink-182 Music Video For Their Comeback Single

Blink-182 made their fans year by announcing all of the original band members would be returning to not just drop a new song BUT that they'd be going on tour.

Well, after a resounding scream of joy from everyone, they've dropped the video for their comeback single 'Edging' and it is very, very Blink.

We see Travis, Tom and Mark bouncing around a circus, chucking knives and hanging out... with bunnies!

**LANGUAGE WARNING**

You can get your hands on 'Edging' here.

