Blaze That Was Burning Out of Control In Wheelers Hill May Have Been Deliberately Lit

There are reports that a grassfire that occurred at Jells Park in Wheelers Hill may have been deliberately lit. One teenager has been arrested over the blaze.

At 1.43pm on Thursday, Vic Emergency issued a Watch & Act warning for the suburbs of Jells Park, Glen Waverley, Scoresby, Wantirna South and Wheelers Hill.

More than 30 firefighters were on the scene when the warning was issued after multiple triple zero calls came through. The fire was downgraded to Advice at around 2.30pm.

Get the latest news on The Fox app – App Store | Google Play