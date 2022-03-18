Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Set To Co-Host Met Gala 2022!

One of fashion's biggest events on the calendar, the Met Gala will be returning on the first Monday in May!

Vogue organises the star-studded event, which is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons.

The theme this year is "Gilded Glamour", and will celebrate the current exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion, following on from last year's theme of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

We've also been given the best piece of information yet: who the hosts will be! The New York Times Chief Fashion Critic, Vanessa Friedman, announced the co-chairs on Twitter saying, "And the next Met Gala celeb co-chairs are…Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Moressi and Anna Wintour. Theme is “Gilded Glamour.” Point is: this one is going to be very dressed-up indeed."

The queen of Met Gala, Blake Lively, will be co-hosting

The Gilded Age was an era extending roughly from 1870 to 1900, and was a period of major economic growth with American wages growing higher than those in Europe. It was a period that saw an influx of millions of European immigrants. Industrial workers benefited, while those in the working class were in poverty.

We'll have more information on where you can watch the Met Gala closer to the date!

