Blake Lively Is Almost Unrecognisable In Gritty 'The Rhythm Section' Trailer

We’ve seen Blake Lively tackle a lot of roles, but her latest is truly a step away from the rest, because she is almost unrecognisable!

The former Gossip Girl star has taken on the role of Stephanie Patrick in The Rhythm Section, a film adaptation of Mark Burnell’s international spy thriller novel of the same name.

The gritty and explosive film follows Stephanie, who has just lost her family in a plane crash - a plane she was also supposed to be on.

Stephanie learns that the crash was not accidental and goes on a violent quest for revenge, to track down the people responsible.

The film also stars Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown.

Watch the intense trailer below.

The Rhythm Section is set to hit theatres in February, 2020.

