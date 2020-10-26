Blake Lively Can't Believe She And Ryan Reynolds Are Still Married And Sis, SAME

Our fave celeb couple never fail to make us laugh! Blake Lively wished hubby, Ryan Reynolds a happy 44th birthday with an Instagram post last week, but it wasn't just ANY post.

First of all, she made fun of him for requesting a birthday pie instead of a birthday cake, writing, "who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE" - innovative, I dig it.

Except, the end of her caption was the real showstopper. Blake seems to be as surprised as everyone else that a Hollywood couple are still married 8 years later! That's like 100 years in Hollywood years.

She wrote, "I honestly can't believe we're still married" - sis, SAME! They deserve a huuuuuge pie/cake to celebrate that fact alone.

