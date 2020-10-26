Blake Lively Can't Believe She And Ryan Reynolds Are Still Married And Sis, SAME
We stan
Our fave celeb couple never fail to make us laugh! Blake Lively wished hubby, Ryan Reynolds a happy 44th birthday with an Instagram post last week, but it wasn't just ANY post.
First of all, she made fun of him for requesting a birthday pie instead of a birthday cake, writing, "who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE" - innovative, I dig it.
Except, the end of her caption was the real showstopper. Blake seems to be as surprised as everyone else that a Hollywood couple are still married 8 years later! That's like 100 years in Hollywood years.
She wrote, "I honestly can't believe we're still married" - sis, SAME! They deserve a huuuuuge pie/cake to celebrate that fact alone.
