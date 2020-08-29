Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a private battle with cancer.

Chadwick passed away at his home in California with his wife and family by his side.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016. He did not speak publicly about his diagnosis.

A representative for the actor shared a statement from his family on social media.

Chadwick played the role of Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.