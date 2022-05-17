'Black Mirror' Season Six Is Coming To Netflix!

After a three-year hiatus, Black Mirror is coming back, baby!

The hit British sci-fi/drama series will be returning for a sixth season, produced for (and by) Netflix.

In case you’ve forgotten (so much has happened since 2019, after all), Season Five was comprised of three hour-long episodes, which starred Anthony Mackie, Andrew Scott and Miley Cyrus as a gamer, a rideshare driver and a pop star, respectively.

(Have to say, that last one sounds like it wouldn’t have been too hard.)

Same, Ah-Niyah, same.

Season Five was followed by the film Bandersnatch, which innovatively incorporated gameplay into streaming, which is something we still can’t totally wrap our heads around.

The upcoming series will reportedly have more episodes than the fifth season, and will be ‘even more cinematic in scope, with each installment being treated as an individual film’, according to Variety.

Little else is known about what’s in store, but we’re excited to be instilled with existential dread once again.

