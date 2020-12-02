Black Beauty Remake Star Mackenzie Foy Reveals How She Ended Up With A Horse After Filming!

You'll know Mackenzie Foy's face from the Twilight franchise (where she played the iconic Renesmee) and Disney's The Nutcracker And The Four Realms but the star's latest project is an incredible remake of the classic Black Beauty.

When Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill caught up with the star, she revealed that after shooting the movie, she ended up fulfilling a lifelong dream and getting her own horse!

This modern-day reimagining of Anna Sewell’s timeless classic, follows Black Beauty, a wild horse born free in the American West. Rounded up and taken away from her family, Beauty is brought to Birtwick Stables where she meets a spirited teenage girl, Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that carries Beauty through the different chapters, challenges, and adventures of her life.

Black Beauty is now streaming on Disney+

