Birds Of Tokyo Promise A Sweet Treat At Their Live Gigs

Concert In The Clouds is Australia's BIGGEST live act event to happen on your radio. As the Birds Of Tokyo take to the stage today, we caught up with them on the red carpet at this year's ARIA Awards to talk about how they've evolved as artists and what we can expect at a live gig.

Today's line up for Concert In The Clouds is nothing short of incredible...

The Hit Network

12 noon: Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga

1pm: Pink, Alessia Cara, Jason Derulo

2pm: U2, Birds Of Tokyo* on The Hit Network and Triple M

3pm: 5 Seconds Of Summer, Dua Lipa, Alanis Morrisette

4pm: Coldplay and Nirvana* on The Hit Network and Triple M

5pm: Salt N Pepa, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello

6pm: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars

Hit Easy

12 noon: Duran Duran

1pm: Crowded House

2pm: Taylor Swift

3pm: Cyndi Lauper

4pm: Vance Joy

5pm: Billy Joel

6pm: Adele



Hit Oldskool

12 noon: Michael Jackson

1pm: INXS

2pm: Backstreet Boys

3pm: George Michael

4pm: REM

5pm: Miley Cyrus

6pm: Katy Perry

Hit Buddha

12 noon: Matt Corby

6pm: Lana Del Rey

Hit Urban

2pm: Hilltop Hoods

4pm: Rihanna

6pm: Post Malone

Hit Dance

3pm: Marshmello

6pm: Avicii

So, how do you get your exclusive ticket to this amazing radio and online event? SIMPLE. Listen to your radio OR download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and select what station and show you want to see - easy as that!