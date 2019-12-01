Birds Of Tokyo Promise A Sweet Treat At Their Live Gigs
Concert In The Clouds is Australia's BIGGEST live act event to happen on your radio. As the Birds Of Tokyo take to the stage today, we caught up with them on the red carpet at this year's ARIA Awards to talk about how they've evolved as artists and what we can expect at a live gig.
Today's line up for Concert In The Clouds is nothing short of incredible...
The Hit Network
12 noon: Justin Timberlake, Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga
1pm: Pink, Alessia Cara, Jason Derulo
2pm: U2, Birds Of Tokyo* on The Hit Network and Triple M
3pm: 5 Seconds Of Summer, Dua Lipa, Alanis Morrisette
4pm: Coldplay and Nirvana* on The Hit Network and Triple M
5pm: Salt N Pepa, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello
6pm: Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars
Hit Easy
12 noon: Duran Duran
1pm: Crowded House
2pm: Taylor Swift
3pm: Cyndi Lauper
4pm: Vance Joy
5pm: Billy Joel
6pm: Adele
Hit Oldskool
12 noon: Michael Jackson
1pm: INXS
2pm: Backstreet Boys
3pm: George Michael
4pm: REM
5pm: Miley Cyrus
6pm: Katy Perry
Hit Buddha
12 noon: Matt Corby
6pm: Lana Del Rey
Hit Urban
2pm: Hilltop Hoods
4pm: Rihanna
6pm: Post Malone
Hit Dance
3pm: Marshmello
6pm: Avicii
So, how do you get your exclusive ticket to this amazing radio and online event? SIMPLE. Listen to your radio OR download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and select what station and show you want to see - easy as that!