Birds Of Tokyo Are Here To Cure Your Iso Boredom With Their New GAME!

Ok, so Aussie band Birds Of Tokyo are not just incredible performers, it turns out they are the cure to our boredom in quarantine too!

The boys have been fine-tuning their game building skills (yes, Glenn from the band actually made this game himself) and have developed an online adventure for us featuring a brand new song called 'Dive'.

All you have to do is slip into your diver suit and collect the special items and avoid the nasty ones as you're serenaded by an emoji version of lead singer Kenny... give it a go below!

<a href="https://bucketofglenn.itch.io/dive">Play Dive on itch.io</a>

You can get your hands on the new album from the guys called 'Human Design' featuring 4 hit singles. ‘Unbreakable’, ‘Good Lord’ ‘The Greatest Mistakes’ and ‘Two of Us’ when it drops this Friday OR preorder it here.

