Biosecurity Beefed Up As Fragments Of Foot And Mouth Disease Detected In Australia

The Federal Government has beefed up biosecurity measures after viral fragments of foot and mouth disease were detected in Australia.

Fragments of the disease were detected in pork and beef products bought in to the country from China and Indonesia in two separate incidents.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt on Wednesday said that viral fragments had been detected in a beef product, brought into Australia undeclared by a passenger from Indonesia.

While in a separate incident, viral particles of the disease were discovered in pork products from China for sale at a Melbourne CBD retailer during a routine inspection.

“I’m advised that all products now of this kind have been seized from all linked supermarkets and a warehouse in Melbourne as well,” Watt said.

“In addition to this, a passenger travelling from Indonesia has in recent days been intercepted with a beef product that they didn’t declare, which tested positive for foot and mouth disease viral fragments.” - Mr Watt

Further biosecurity measures have been implemented including screening passengers arriving from Indonesia, additional detector dogs and sanitation mats rolled out at international airports to stop foot and mouth disease in its tracks from entering Australia on travellers' shoes.

Triggering alarms, that the highly infectious disease could destroy the country's livestock industry if it spreads, Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce told Australia Today, the impact would be enormous.

"This will be catastrophic, if foot and mouth comes in," he said. "Think about you shopping trolley - no milk, no cheese, no butter, no beef, no lamb, no pork, no goat, no sausages, no mince."

"Think about what is going to happen to your food bill. - Mr Joyce

Foot and mouth disease is only found in cloven-hoofed animals and does not affect humans.

The concern for Australia is that it can be carried on animal products including meat and leather where it can survive for up to 24 hours.

The latest data revealed there have been 401,205 cases detected across 22 of Indonesia’s 34 provinces, mostly in cows, with 4000 infected animals slaughtered, while 2772 have died because of the disease.

