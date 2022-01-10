Bindi Irwin Shows Off New Tattoo Honouring Her Late Father Steve

Bindi Irwin has posted a photo to her Instagram showing off new her new ink, which pays tribute to her late father Steve Irwin and daughter, Grace Warrior.

The tattoo is written in Steve's handwriting, "my graceful warrior" with an alligator next to it.

Bindi captioned the photo with, "The words I spoke to our daughter as I held her for the first time in my arms were, “My graceful warrior”. That’s how her name was born. This is my dad’s handwriting to keep him with me, always. Our dear alligator, Daisy, is next to these words to represent our conservation work as Wildlife Warriors. And my beautiful wedding ring in bloom. Validation every day of the three most important things in my life: family, purpose and unconditional love. Since Grace’s breastfeeding journey ended, now felt like the perfect time for this empowering artwork."

The wildlife warrior welcomed daughter Grace Warrior in March 2021 with husband Chandler Powell.

