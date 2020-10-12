Bindi Irwin Shares First Look Of Adorable Baby Bump

Aussie icon Bindi Irwin has shared the first picture of her baby bump since the announcement of her pregnancy in August.

It's difficult to process the fact that Bindi, who has been a prominent figure in all our lives since she was a baby, is about to have a baby of her own.

She shared the latest news to Instagram with the caption:

"My beautiful mum took this photo yesterday. Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!"

Bindi married Chandler Powell in a small ceremony in March earlier this year. At the time, she stated,

"We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

The pregnancy announcement came 5 months later with this adorable photo:

All the best to Bindi, Chandler, and the Irwin family as they prepare for this exciting milestone!

