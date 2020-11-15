Bindi Irwin Has Released A New Book Honouring Her Father’s Legacy

Bindi Irwin has released a new book celebrating Australia Zoo’s 50 year history!

The 22-year-old announced the news yesterday in honour of Steve Irwin Day (November 15th), revealing the new book has been five years in the making!

“Looking through countless archives, Dad’s old journals, Australia Zoo booklets and photographs tucked away in office corners. It’s finally here,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I wrote this book to capture the very essence of our extraordinary 50 year history. Now, I’m sharing this journey with you. ❤️”

Okay so Bindi literally got married, is expecting a baby and just released her first book all in the same year, AND during a pandemic. What a legend!

“Join Bindi Irwin as she takes you on the amazing journey from humble beginnings through to where we are today - effecting change in our own backyard and around the globe,” the book’s description reads.

“It's a substantial story that includes hundreds of photos from the Irwin family archives - many that have never been seen before. The 272-page book is printed locally here in Australia, with a choice of soft or hardcover options. Order now to be one of the first to receive your copy, and in doing so, contribute to Steve's ongoing conservation legacy.”

The book, Creating a Conservation Legacy, is already available to purchase (just in time for Christmas shopping) and will set you back $49.95. Although the first orders have sold out, pre-orders for second stock are available now!

Find out more information here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.