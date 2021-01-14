Bindi Irwin Has Recreated Her Parents’ Adorable Pregnancy Photo

Reaching her third trimester, expectant mum Bindi Irwin has recreated a super cute photo her parents posed for about 17 years ago!

Taking to Instagram, the wildlife warrior posted the photo showing her husband, Chandler Powell, kissing her baby bump with the caption “Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love. ❤️”

We can’t wait to see these two become parents and watch the Irwin family grow - no long to go now!

