Bindi Irwin Has Given Us The First Glimpse Of Her Wedding Dress!

Back in July, Bindi Irwin announced that she and her longtime partner, Chandler Powell, were officially engaged, meaning we would pretty much be getting our own Australian Royal Wedding!

Since then, we’ve found out a few details about how the happy couple intend to spend their big day, including the ceremony being held at Australia Zoo and Robert Irwin walking Bindi down the aisle.

Now, Bindi has given us a little glimpse at her wedding dress!!

“I said yes to the dress 💍” she captioned the post on Instagram this morning.

WE LOVE A LACY NUMBER!

Although we still don’t know when the wedding will be, we cannot wait to see Bindi and Chandler all glammed up as they tie the knot.

