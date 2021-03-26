Bindi Irwin Gives Birth To Her First Child & The Name Is A Nod To Dad Steve

A NEW WILDLIFE WARRIOR! Bindi Irwin has given birth to a baby girl with husband, Chandler Powell.

The couple welcomed their child on their first wedding anniversary (March 25, 2021) - talk about timing!

Bindi shared the news on social media, revealing the name of their baby girl to be Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. How cute!

Bindi explained the name further, revealing a connection to her late father, Steve Irwin.

"Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior." - someone is DEFINITELY cutting onions because our eyes are running like a tap!

Check out Bindi's post here:

We're so excited for Bindi & Chandler and cannot wait to see their next big step in life unfold - being parents.

Congratulations, guys! Steve would be so proud! *cries*

