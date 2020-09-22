Bindi Irwin & Chandler Powell Have Revealed The Gender Of Their Baby!

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have revealed the gender of their unborn baby!

Taking to social media last night, the pair announced their little bub is currently the size of a hatchling Aldabra tortoise (which we definitely know the size of) and is a baby GIRL!

“Baby girl, you are our world. ❤️” Bindi wrote.

“Our beautiful daughter is now about the same size as a hatchling Aldabra tortoise and is as healthy as can be. We can’t wait for her arrival next year."

The tortoise! The flowers!

Chandler posted the same photo on his Instagram, alongside the caption: “Our little girl and my beautiful wife are my entire world. I’m so excited to meet our daughter when she’s born next year and to see the incredible person she will grow up to be❤️”

“I can’t wait to meet my niece! 😊🎉❤️” a very excited Robert Irwin also commented.

Bindi and Chandler first announced they were expecting in August, when then posted this adorable photo!

The little khaki uniform still gets us!

We can’t wait to meet the newest member of the Wildlife Warrior family!

