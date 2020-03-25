Bindi Irwin And Chandler Powell Officially Got Married Yesterday!

There may be a thousand restrictions in place, but that didn’t stop Bindi Irwin and her new hubby, Chandler Powell, tying the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony yesterday.

Taking to Instagram late last night, Bindi revealed that although they could no longer have all their friends and family in attendance, her mum was still there to help her get ready and Robert was still able to walk her down the aisle.

“March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” she wrote.

“There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos.

“Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens.

“Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this - stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"

AND LOOK HOW BEAUTIFUL THEY ARE:

Congratulations to Bindi and Chandler!

We can’t wait to see more photos!