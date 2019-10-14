Billy Porter Will Play The Role of the Fairy Godmother In A Upcoming Remake of Cinderella

If there is one actor who has made a huge splash this year, it’s the oh so fabulous Billy Porter. He’s got sass, he’s got style and he’s made history.

It’s because of this that makes us over the moon to hear about his upcoming movie role… he’s going to play the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella.

The new remake of the iconic fairytale is set to also star Camila Cabello and will be directed by the filmmaker of Blockers. James Corden will also jump on board as a producer. I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sold already!

There is no news on when we can expect the new film to hit theatres but we are READY for it.

The Hit Network is your home of entertainment – App Store | Google Play

The reactions to Jess on The Bachelorette are too real…