Billy Elliot The Musical Is A Must-See For People Who Laugh When Kids Swear

Billy Elliot the Musical has just opened at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre and it’s a must-see for the whole family!

Based on the 2000 film of the same name, the story follows the journey of a young boy raised in a small British mining town during the 1984/’85 miners’ strike against the conservative Thatcher government.

Amidst all the chaos, Billy’s journey takes him out of the boxing ring and into a ballet class where he discovers a passion for dance that inspires his family, the whole community and changes his life forever.

The emotional story is balanced perfectly with humour thanks to the talented cast, many of whom are children serving their best Geordie accent, who swear a lot - which is always funny.

Musical theatre lovers will be blown away by the incredible dancing, singing and acting chops of these youngsters, as well as their seasoned adult costars.

Sharing the celebrated lead role are Omar Abiad (12, from Brisbane), River Mardesic (10, from Melbourne), Wade Neilsen (12, from Newcastle) and Jamie Rogers (12, from Canberra). The boys were cast following extensive auditions, and after months of intensive rehearsals will alternate in the role of Billy.

To make things even better, the music featured in the production comes from the brilliant mind of the legendary Elton John!

The musical's script and lyrics have been penned by Lee Hall, with choreography by Peter Darling and direction by Stephen Daldry.

Billy Elliot the Musical will run at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre until December 15.

The show will also run in Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.

