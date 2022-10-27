Billy Eichner Reveals The Scene That Was Cut Out Of 'Bros'

Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane recently made their way down under to promote their new queer rom-com 'Bros' - the first of its kind to hit the big screen.

While the pair were here they caught up with Entertainment Reporter Justin Hill to talk about gay history, the message behind the movie and the scene they had to leave on the cutting room floor!

Directed by Nicholas Stoller and produced by Judd Apatow, written by and starring Billy Eichner, the movie is the story of two unlikely queer men who somehow are drawn together despite who society says they should date. Will they get their happily ever after or is it just a happy ending?

'Bros' is in cinemas now, check out the trailer below!

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: