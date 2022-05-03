Billionaire Cannon-Brookes Swoops In On AGL As Largest Shareholder

Tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is trying to thwart AGL's coal plans after becoming its largest shareholder.

The Atlassian co-founder has pledged to stop a proposed demerger of the power company, which would see it split into two retail and generation businesses, that would continue burning fossil fuels until the 2040s.

Cannon-Brookes' acquisition of more than 11 per cent of AGL was a deliberate move positioning himself as its biggest shareholder, placing him in the position of being able to persuade shareholders to block the split from going ahead.

“I would hope that the demerger being voted down has a far more positive outlook for the company, and we get about doing some really great things and refreshing this company ... towards being a much bigger and better company in the future,” Cannon-Brookes told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Whether that’s the same board that’s going to do that refreshing and listen to shareholders after that vote, that’s a wholly different question.”

Promising a campaign to stop the demerger using websites and social media, Cannon-Brookes said the recent outage at AGL’s Loy Yang A power station demonstrates why the split makes no sense.

“You can see from the profit downgrade on Monday and two of the four units of Loy Yang A out that the reliability of coal is causing huge financial pressures. There are assets that were invented before personal computers,” he told The Australian.

“Spinning (Accel) out into its own company is going to be a huge challenge. I don’t think it makes any sense or cents for shareholders. It creates a stranded asset that will probably have to get paid for by the government and or the shareholders. It’s incredibly risky. So now as the largest shareholder I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

Cannon-Brookes said on Tuesday that the AGL board has “lost its way” and may need to be replaced after the upcoming shareholder vote on the controversial demerger proposal.

AGL’s coal and gas power stations account for 8 per cent of Australia's greenhouse gas emissions.

