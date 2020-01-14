Billie Eilish Will Record The Next James Bond Theme Song!

Billie Eilish has officially been named as the next musician to record a James Bond theme song!

The 18-year-old will become the youngest person to record a Bond theme, joining an exclusive club of singers like Shirley Bassey, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Duran Duran, Madonna, Adele and Sam Smith.

Along with her brother and music collaborator, Finneas, the pair will pen a track for the 25th instalment of the franchise, No Time To Die.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor," said Eilish in a statement.

"James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock”.

Finneas added, "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

No Time to Die is set to hit Aussie cinemas on April 8th, and will be Daniel Craig’s final film in the iconic role.

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.