Billie Eilish Treats The World To Her New Track 'Everything I Wanted'

The name on everyone's lips this year has been Billie Eilish. From her banger track 'Bad Guy' and (her dream come true) collab with Justin Bieber, Billie is at the top of her game.

The singer has now dropped a new mellow track, showing a softer side to her music.

The track is called 'Everything I Wanted' and is bound to get stuck in your head.

The track is called 'Everything I Wanted'

